Lack of buying seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the trading of new crop of 2023-24 has started. 400 bales of new crop of cotton from Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund on the condition of delivery between June 6 to June 10.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund (condition) and 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund.

318 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

