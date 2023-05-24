Asif Durrani made spl rep on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani (retired) as Special Representative on Afghanistan.

Previously, Mohammad Sadiq was holding the position until he resigned on Mar 1, 2023, in the wake of failed “peace talks” with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), initiated by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Asif Durrani has been a career diplomat, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE and Iran. Durrani served in various diplomatic posts including in India, Afghanistan, the UK, and Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023