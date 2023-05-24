AVN 52.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 88.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asif Durrani made spl rep on Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani (retired) as Special Representative on Afghanistan.

Previously, Mohammad Sadiq was holding the position until he resigned on Mar 1, 2023, in the wake of failed “peace talks” with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), initiated by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Asif Durrani has been a career diplomat, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE and Iran. Durrani served in various diplomatic posts including in India, Afghanistan, the UK, and Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP PTI Asif Ali Khan Durrani Special Representative on Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Asif Durrani made spl rep on Afghanistan

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories