Dastgir to attend Baku Energy Week from 31st

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan is likely to attend Baku Energy Week to be held from May 31 to June 03, 2003, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), sources said, has forwarded a note verbale of the Embassy of Republic of Azerbaijan and Regional Director ICA Group, addressed to Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Power to participate in the Baku Energy Week.

According to Power Division, Baku Energy Week, being one of the most prestigious events of the Caspian region, shall mainly comprise of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition and the 28th Baku Energy Forum.

Power Division maintains that the exhibitions and forums are crucial for providing opportunities for face-to-face meetings and live dialogue with the region’s leading industry professionals and experts.

The sources maintained that the expenditure on the Minister’s visit will be borne by the Government of Pakistan. The estimated expenditure is about Rs0.6 million.

Power Division, sources said, had sent a summary to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek his approval for the visit of Minister on government’s expenditure.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr Syed Tauqir Shah has conveyed Prime Minister’s approval to Power Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan Baku Energy Week

