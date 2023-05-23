10 things every woman should do in her life, as per VJ Anoushey Ashraf

Pakistani VJ and host Anoushey Ashraf posted an empowering note for all women on her Instagram on Wednesday, telling them to “live your ultimate dream.”

In a series of Instagram posts, Ashraf listed 10 things, which included being financially independent, learning how to drive and taking a trip by yourself, that she believes all women should embrace.

“Not everyone gets a chance to live life on their own terms and I’m grateful I’ve had the opportunity to do so,” she wrote.

Be financially independent

Making a case for female empowerment she wrote, “We’ve heard this again and again, but I can’t emphasize enough on being financially independent. Not only does it give you freedom of movement, it gives you self confidence in a world that isn’t to kind to our gender in general.”

Stand up for yourself

“We’ve been sold the whole ‘be patient, let it go’ narrative for way too long but if someone has said or done something to hurt you or your reputation stand up for yourself. You don’t need to take emotional abuse from anyone,” said Anoushey.

Travel solo (or with friends)

“You do not necessarily need a partner to travel around with. Get your girlfriends and travel to exotic places. Meet new people, have unique experiences and grow. Travel is the best education,” she declared.

Learn how to drive

She also said women must learn how to drive. “Just a skill I think everyone needs to know. In case of emergency or just not being dependent on someone else driving you around all the time. Driving also gives you a sense of control (in an odd sense) it’s cool,” she explained.

Confess your love to someone

Anoushey reminded women to go after something they want. “So, you have been liking someone but waiting for him to make the first move. Wake up, girl, it’s 2023! You can ask a guy too. And it’s absolutely okay! Good luck”.

Indulge in a hobby

Anoushey said hobbies helps keep one creative and motivated.

“Making time for reading, art, music, puzzles, spending time with my pets or just playing sports are essential to recharge my batteries and keep me sane in an otherwise chaotic life,” she wrote.

Be comfortable in your own skin

Ashraf also wrote about the importance of self-love and to practice it often. “So, what if you’re skinny or thin? she asked. “What if you (think) you’re short or too tall? Accepting your authentic self is the biggest step towards knowing and honoring yourself.”

Be 100% okay with being single

“Single is no longer a lack of options - but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out. And it will,” she said.

Give time to a cause you believe in

“Politics? Religion? The environment? Education? Animal rights? Whatever it is that gets you worked up, don’t just sit around and complain. Get involved! Start taking positive, forward-thinking action and see what you can do to help the situation. Raise money, do research, volunteer your time, spread the word - it’ll give you an incredible sense of purpose, and plus, people need your help,” she encouraged.

Work out at least 3 times a week

On the importance of exercise, Anoushey said: “Not only will staying active and adapting your physical activity improve mental and physical health but it will also cut down on your risk of developing life-threatening illnesses or having a fall that results in injury.”

“It’s no secret that our bodies start to decline naturally as we age. That’s life, unfortunately – but it needn’t be a cue to stop moving. Staying active is beneficial to us all, whatever our age!”