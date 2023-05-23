AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
IMF says UK no longer heading for a recession in 2023

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 02:00pm
LONDON: The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it no longer expects Britain’s economy will fall into a recession this year, upgrading forecasts that it published last month.

The IMF said British gross domestic product was set to grow by 0.4% in 2023. In April, it forecast a contraction of 0.3%.

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

The Fund said the improved outlook reflected the unexpected resilience of demand, helped in part by faster than usual pay growth, the fall in soaring energy costs and the normalisation of global supply chains.

