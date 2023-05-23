AVN 52.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
BAFL 30.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
EPCL 44.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
MLCF 26.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 99.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
UNITY 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,133 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,159 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,190 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 14,643 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Julius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 10:47am
Follow us

ZURICH: Julius Baer saw a 1% rise in its assets under management and 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.94 billion) in net money inflows in the first four months of the year, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.

The bank, which competes with UBS and Credit Suisse in managing the investments of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy, is tipped to benefit from the troubles that led to Credit Suisse’s takeover by its bigger rival and uncertainty over the future of the combined bank.

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover

However, some analysts have said it may take time before the turmoil’s full impact will be reflected in Julius Baer’s accounts.

Credit Suisse Julius Baer UBS Group

Comments

1000 characters

Julius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Oil extends gains on higher gasoline demand, tighter supply

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read more stories