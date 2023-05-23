Julius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023

ZURICH: Julius Baer saw a 1% rise in its assets under management and 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.94 billion) in net money inflows in the first four months of the year, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.

The bank, which competes with UBS and Credit Suisse in managing the investments of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy, is tipped to benefit from the troubles that led to Credit Suisse’s takeover by its bigger rival and uncertainty over the future of the combined bank.

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover

However, some analysts have said it may take time before the turmoil’s full impact will be reflected in Julius Baer’s accounts.