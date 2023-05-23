Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened on the front foot Tuesday, building on a positive start to the week as optimism grows that US lawmakers will hammer out a deal to lift the country’s borrowing limit and avert a default.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 percent, or 35.29 points, to 19,713.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.68 points, to 3,294.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally lower, inching down 0.61 points to 2,038.35.