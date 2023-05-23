AVN 52.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
OGDC 75.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 58.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 100.16 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.81%)
UNITY 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 5.2 (0.12%)
BR30 14,188 Increased By 5.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,207 Increased By 12.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,675 Increased By 19.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

AFP Published 23 May, 2023 10:11am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened on the front foot Tuesday, building on a positive start to the week as optimism grows that US lawmakers will hammer out a deal to lift the country’s borrowing limit and avert a default.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 percent, or 35.29 points, to 19,713.46.

Hong Kong stocks start week with big advance

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.68 points, to 3,294.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally lower, inching down 0.61 points to 2,038.35.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

Imran Khan leaves for Rawalpindi to appear before NAB

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Read more stories