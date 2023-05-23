Spot gold poised to fall into $1,929-$1,947 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to fall into a range of $1,929-$1,947 per ounce, driven by a wave c. This wave paused briefly around a support of $1,957 and experienced a short-lived bounce towards $1,985.

After these hiccups, it is firmer on its way towards $1,929. Five smaller waves have been making the wave c.

The wave 5 is unfolding towards the target zone. As long as the metal hovers below a falling trendline, the downtrend will be deemed intact.

Resistance is at $1,970, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,975-$1,984 range. On the daily chart, a target of $1,939 remains intact, which is pointed by a rising trendline.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,613.60 indicates a lower target zone from $1,843 to $1,897.

If the current fall is incorporated into a big triple-top developing from the 2020 high of $2,072.50, the target of $1,943 would look too conservative, as market may eventually dive to $1,614.