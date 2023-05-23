PTA establishes ‘STACA Division’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established the Standards, Type Approval and Conformation Assurance (STACA) Division.

The authority has made structural changes/ administrative arrangements to make STACA Division operational which include; STACA Division will function in accordance with Sections 28 and 29 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 and any other scope/duties/responsibilities defined by the authority, from time to time.

The STACA Division will be consisting of two directorates i.e. (i) Standards and Conformance Assurance Directorate (SCAD) and (ii) Type Approval Directorate.

Type Approval Directorate, currently working under the umbrella of the Services Division, has been transferred along with resources from the Services Division to STACA Division. All existing functions of the Type Approval Directorate i.e. DIRBS and, mobile manufacturing etc also stand transferred from the Services Division to the STACA Division. The Services Division will now function with the remaining one Directorate i.e. Numbering Directorate.

Preliminary, Type Approval Directorate of the STACA Division will additionally work on the Standards and Conformation Assurance till the SCAD Directorate is made fully functional with a Director and allied resources.

The STACA Division will administratively report directly to the Member (Compliance and Enforcement), PTA.

On contact, the PTA spokesperson told Business Recorder; The “Standards, Type Approval and Conformation Assurance” Division (STACA) was approved by the previous Authority, in 2022 to fulfil the requirements of Section 28 (national standards for telecom equipment) and Section 29 (terminal equipment) of Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Act, 1996.

For the newly-established division, internal lateral postings have been done, which are a routine matter.

Furthermore, no PTA officer or official was facilitated in the process rather it was streamlining of the existing directorates of the PTA to ensure maximum output.

