CM vows to resolve key PKLI issues on priority basis

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to address key issues of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) without delay. This emphasis was articulated during a meeting held at PKLI, where the CM convened with Dr Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of PKLI, alongside other doctors.

In the meeting, the CM gave in-principle approval for new recruitments at PKLI, emphasizing the need to expedite the legal process for filling the vacant positions. Furthermore, he pledged additional funds for Rs 5 billion endowment fund, stating his commitment to support its growth.

The CM also directed immediate reinstatement of filter clinics within PKLI, underscoring their significance for research and development. These filter clinics will enable patients to receive expert consultations via video links, he noted. Additionally, PKLI’s role in advancing medical education and research was also highlighted. To enhance operational efficiency, plans were made to establish a state-of-the-art control and command center at PKLI.

The CM further expressed that there is no higher form of worship than serving humanity in times of need.

Dr Saeed Akhtar provided a comprehensive briefing on PKLI’s performance and other pertinent matters. The CM also inspected the treatment facilities. Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, the chief secretary, the health secretary, and other officials were also present.

Moreover, the CM Monday visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman, to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project of Mazar Bibi Pakdaman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

