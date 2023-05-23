AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Offering arguments in favour of IK, NS, SS, NMN

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 23, 2023 Updated May 23, 2023 06:30am
“I am not an apologist for The Khan but…” “Stop right there – my experience is whenever anyway distances himself/herself from a discipline he/she then proceeds to get real close to it.”

“Not always – we have The Samdhi (Dar) - he is an accountant not an economist, a position seen again and again and again in his policies and budgets, but has never ever, let me emphasize – ever - claimed that he is not an economist amongst economists…”

“Given the state of the economy today with all the repeat finance ministers us hapless Pakistanis have been subjected to, be they economists or bankers or accountants or business people or…”

“I get it anyway as I said I am not an apologist for The Khan but I don’t see how talking to an American congress member is in conflict with his earlier claim of US involvement with his failing to secure a vote of confidence…wait let me finish – I mean I have many American friends, in an out of government, but at the same time I take strong exception to US foreign policy issues on quite a few…”

“I get it any way I am not an apologist for Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) but please, please consider what will happen to her politics if The Khan is no more in politics – I mean four fifths of her speeches revolve around The Khan…”

“Don’t you worry NMN will find someone else to hate just as much –her capacity for hate is legendary – ye Men of PML-N should be ashamed of themselves – all, all without exception are unable to hurl insults and abuse and…”

“I am not an apologist for Shehbaz Sharif but he should take cognizance of the voice tenor of all PML-N appointments in his 85 plus cabinet…”

“Voice tenor? Never heard of that.”

“One of the Tarars, and it aint the Law Minister, has a soprano – the highest signing voice of a female…”

“Female as in a human female?”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Shirin Mazari of still The Khan party speaks in bass, which is a classical male singing voice while Atta Tarar speaks in soprano so my argument…”

“There will never be a switcheroo between the two.”

“Hmmm, anyway I am not an apologist for Nawaz Sharif but talking against the backdrop of very pricey real estate in London is really not endearing him to his own support base, sprinkle that liberally with NMN’s tirades, the smadhis flawed policies and…”

“Indeed and you know Zardari sahib has not played even one political card wrong so far.”

“I am from the beautiful city of Lahore but the two party leaders from Lahore make me wonder! I mean their learning process somehow stopped as soon as they declared their status…”

“Right and any change in status is dealt with by hurling insults and…”

“Till the next round starts.”

