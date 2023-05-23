Bangladesh Deputy HC meets Governor

KARACHI: Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, S. M. Mahbubul Alam had a call on the Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at the Sindh Governor’s House in Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting the Deputy High Commissioner expressing his profound thanks and gratitude for the meeting briefed the Governor Sindh on various socio-economic achievements in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that under the charismatic and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has become a ‘Role Model’ of socio-economic development in the world and Bangladesh is currently among the five fastest growing economies in the world, ranking the 35th in terms of GDP.

DHC Bangladesh also shared the vision that the present government of Bangladesh has been striving hard to implement the “Vision-2041” to turn Bangladesh into an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041 and building a prosperous and climate-resilient delta by 2100.

Deputy High Commissioner added that in Bangladesh the current primary enrollment rate is almost 100 percent, electricity coverage is 100 percent, vaccination of children is 100 percent, the literacy rate is around 80 percent, and per capita income is $2824. Bangladesh meets 97 percent of medicines produced by over 300 state-of-the-art pharmaceutical companies and exports to over 120 countries in the world.

He further briefed that Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 specialized economic zones across the country. Over 12 million Bangladesh nationals have been living over 180 countries in the world, who have been significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Deputy High Commissioner further mentioned that Bangladesh has been pursuing the foreign policy principle of “Friendship to all and malice towards none” as promulgated by the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since the independence of Bangladesh.

Deputy High Commissioner briefed the Governor Sindh that two separate delegations from Federation of Pakistan of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and delegation from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have recently visited Bangladesh. He further added that another two separate business delegations comprising of 46-members and 35-members respectively also visited Bangladesh during last two months.

The Governor Sindh highly appreciated the socio-economic developments in Bangladesh. He commented the development of Bangladesh is very impressive.

He commented that it is encouraging to learn that business delegations from Pakistan visits Bangladesh and attached huge importance to exchange of more business delegations from both the countries for wider contacts and networks among the business people and to explore the potential areas of further cooperation in trade and economy.

Governor Sindh commented that the two brotherly counties have huge potential for growing together both in the bilateral and regional fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023