KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================ Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/ Ending Bonus Credit on ================================================================================ IGI Holdings Ltd 31.12.2022 22.5% Final 08.05.2023 Cash Dividend Allied Bank Ltd 31.12.2023 25% Interim 19.05.2023 Cash Dividend Cherat Packaging 30.06.2023 10% Interim 22.05.2023 Limited Cash Dividend EFU Life 31.12.2023 15% Interim 22.05.2023 Assurance Ltd Cash Dividend Biafo Industries Ltd 30.06.2023 23% Interim 22.05.2023 Cash Dividend Ghani Value 30.06.2023 20% Interim 22.05.2023 Glass Ltd Cash Dividend Oil & Gas 30.06.2023 18% Interim 22.05.2023 Development Cash Dividend Co. Ltd MCB Bank Ltd 31.12.2023 60% Interim 22.05.2023 Cash Dividend ================================================================================

