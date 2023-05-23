Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
IGI Holdings Ltd 31.12.2022 22.5% Final 08.05.2023
Cash Dividend
Allied Bank Ltd 31.12.2023 25% Interim 19.05.2023
Cash Dividend
Cherat Packaging 30.06.2023 10% Interim 22.05.2023
Limited Cash Dividend
EFU Life 31.12.2023 15% Interim 22.05.2023
Assurance Ltd Cash Dividend
Biafo Industries Ltd 30.06.2023 23% Interim 22.05.2023
Cash Dividend
Ghani Value 30.06.2023 20% Interim 22.05.2023
Glass Ltd Cash Dividend
Oil & Gas 30.06.2023 18% Interim 22.05.2023
Development Cash Dividend
Co. Ltd
MCB Bank Ltd 31.12.2023 60% Interim 22.05.2023
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments