Debt deal must be able to win Democratic votes, White House says

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 11:02pm
WASHINGTON: Any debt ceiling solution must be able to secure Democratic votes, not just House Republican's far-right caucus, a White House official said on Monday, adding that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's negotiators had moved in a more partisan direction last week.

Biden, McCarthy to talk US debt ceiling with deadline 10 days away

McCarthy's team had proposed additional nutrition program cuts and annual funding caps three times longer than any recent budget deal, while U.S. President Joe Biden continues to look for a bipartisan solution to the debt ceiling issue, the official said.

