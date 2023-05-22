AVN 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.49%)
BAFL 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 100.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.83%)
UNITY 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,397 Increased By 3.4 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,675 Increased By 76 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,799 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support 3,418 ringgit

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:30am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support of 3,418 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,344-3,363 ringgit range.

A bounce from the May 17 low of 3,368 ringgit may have completed, following the failure of the contract to break a resistance at 3,498 ringgit.

The bounce is presumed to be of the same degree to the one from the May 12 low of 3,550 ringgit.

Based on this presumption, the resistance at 3,498 ringgit could be the limit to the bounce, as suggested by a falling channel.

A break above 3,498 ringgit, which looks very unlikely in consideration of the deep drop of the overnight CBOT grains, may lead to a gain to 3,552 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the support at 3,368 ringgit triggered a bounce, which is classified as a market noise in the deep fall towards 3,055 ringgit.

Palm oil gains on renewed Chinese buying, but logs weekly loss

The fall from the May 9 high of 3,837 ringgit is considered as a continuation of the downtrend from 4,425 ringgit.

The trend may eventually extend to 3,055 ringgit, as suggested by a projection analysis.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may test support 3,418 ringgit

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories