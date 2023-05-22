‘A strong army is guarantor of a strong Pakistan’: HCSTSI chief

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani stated that the existence of the state in which the central authority of the army is dissolved gets in jeopardy. A strong army is the guarantor of a strong and systematic Pakistan.

He said there is no doubt that the army is the manifestation of the power of the state. The Pakistan Army is also the defender of Pakistan’s ideological and geographical borders because Pakistan is facing the fierce hatred and endless deceitful enmity of its neighboring country.

He said that propaganda based on lies is being used to create misunderstandings between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. While our enemy does not know that the eternal love of Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation has been established for 75 years, the enemies of Pakistan cannot succeed to turn it into hatred and their nefarious intentions until the resurrection day.

He firmly reminded that Pakistan is a democratic country where everyone has the basic right of protesting, but protesting and expressing opinion without violence is the beauty of democracy. The hearts of the inheritors become strained.

The land of Pakistan that kissed the feet of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders and rested them in its bosom, will never be allowed to show hatred, contempt and unnecessary revenge.

As a nation, we need to think that the leaders and martyrs who gave their sacrifices and made the country proud. Today’s young generation needs guidance not only to keep their respect but to increase it in this regards.

He said that Peaceful Pakistan is due to the army. After 20 years of coming out of the war on terrorism, if we are doing business in a peaceful environment today, then the role of the Pakistan Army cannot be forgotten.

The business community across Pakistan is deeply saddened by the unstable situation arising from this political chaos and instability as it has brought the economy to the brink of complete collapse and the image of Pakistan in the international market is very bad.

It has deteriorated to such an extent that it will not be easy to fix it in the time ahead too. The current situation in the country may lead to anarchy in the future and cause irreparable damage to the country.

The business community shows full solidarity with all the political and social leaders and the military leadership of the country and assures all parties of their support to resolve the issues.

