Pakistan

Usman Tarakai too quits PTI

NNI Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Swabi Usman Tarakai announced his resignation from the party’s basic membership.

According to a private news channel, PTI’s former MNA Usman Tarakai addressed a news conference in Peshawar and announced leaving the party due to May 9 tragedy.

Usman Tarakai was elected from Swabi in 2018. He is the nephew of former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai.

Addressing the media persons, Usman Tarakai said he contested his first election along with Isfandiar Wali Khan and won and later joined PTI for the attractive slogan of ‘justice’ from Imran Khan.

He claimed that PTI’s central leader Pervaiz Khattak and Asad Qaiser did not let him go forward in the party while Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan were also against him.

Despite the difficulties in the party, Usman Tarakai said he stood with Imran Khan but now cannot move with PTI and announce his resignation from the basic membership.

To a query, Usman Tarakai said even if the court restores his membership in the National Assembly but he will not sit on the PTI seats.

Answering about his political affiliation in future after leaving the PTI, he said it will be decided after a consultation. He also confirmed that Shahram Turakai and his family are now trying to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

