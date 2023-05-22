AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Health-card facility: Balochistan govt to get NADRA’s services

APP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has inked an agreement with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get services in the establishment of command centre and a central management information system under the flagship programme of Health Card.

The agreement was signed here Sunday between Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Program, Asadullah Kakar and NADRA’s Chief Projects Gohar Khan in the presence of Director General Health Balochistan and CEO Federal Health Insurance.

On the occasion, Chief Projects Gohar Khan said that under the agreement, NADRA would provide data verification and allied services to the program.

He said that NADRA would help in providing a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS) in which all hospitals included in the panel would be linked to the NADRA database.

The much trumpeted Balochistan Health Card programme has expected to be executed soon as the people of Balochistan would avail free medical treatment facility. The provincial government had decided to launch Balochistan Health Card facility at the cost of Rs 5.914 billion, to provide health insurance facilities amounting to Rs 1 million to 1.875 million families.

According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

