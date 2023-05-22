AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
PM accuses IK, former chief justice of causing harm to PKLI

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed the PTI chief Imran Khan and a former chief justice for causing huge damage to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) but expressed his firm resolve to transform it into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases.

“But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he said.

Expressing his resolve, the PM said these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity. For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his Saturday’s visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

During the visit, the premier appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these objectives and assured his complete support to them. He further said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sector and they would turn it into unprecedented center in the health sector.

Moreover, the premier visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and exchanged views with him on the current situation in the country.

The son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present.

The prime minister inquired after the health of chief of Pakistan Muslim League(Q) Chaudhry Shujaat.

The PM appreciated the statement of Chaudhry Shujaat for giving punishment to the rioters involved in the incidents of May 9.

Chaudhry Shujaat said every patriotic person wanted punishment for the persons who caused embarrassment to the nation.

Shehbaz said the government would recompense for the pain and anguish felt by the nation and families of martyrs.

Chaudhry Shujaat praised the prime minister for his passion and services to pull the country out of problems.

The prime minister thanked the allied parties for their undiluted support, cooperation and guidance. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting.

