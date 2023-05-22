‘Chelam Josh’ concludes

PESHAWAR: The annual religious festival of the Kailash tribe, Chelam Josh, also known as Joshi in the local language concluded in Bomburit Valley of Chitral with all its colors and festivities.

During the festival, the women of the Kailash tribe dance shoulder to shoulder in a circular singing their traditional songs. The religious leaders of the Kailash tribe, known as Qazis, stand in the middle of this gathering and sing prayers and religious songs while their families decorate their caps with one hundred, five hundred and thousand rupee notes. This is considered as a sign of respect and dignity for them.

By noon, Kailash women and children from different villages gather in groups to dance to the beat of the drum, singing songs and dance. After noon, Kailash people hold walnut branches and leaves in their hands and wave them. They move slowly towards the main dancing venue called Chirsu wherein the people of other religions are not allowed to join this procession. When these people reach Chirsu, they dance there with great enthusiasm.

After Asr, the religious leaders of Kailash i.e. Qazis pour milk into the wheat crop, which is done for blessing, while the men go away from the chasso and hold walnut twigs, leaves or flowers in their hands and pray loudly in their own language. They slowly come towards the dance floor while singing religious songs. But a person belonging to any other religion is not allowed to come in front of them.

