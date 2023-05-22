AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Achieving cotton output target a must for economic stability: Baligh

APP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
MULTAN: Governor Punjab, Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, said that the agriculture was very important in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the production of crops could be enhanced by developing the agricultural sector on modern lines and benefiting from research which will make our farmer prosperous and agro-related industries will also develop.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Kisan Mela’ held at Fort Qasim Bagh here on Sunday. A large number of people including Kisan Mela organizers Dr. Muhammad Amjad Bukhari, ex Member of Assembly Sheikh Tahir Rashid, Faraz Ahmed Noon, representatives of agricultural companies and farmers’ organizations were present.

Governor Punjab further said that the government has launched many projects for the welfare of farmers, the support prices of wheat and cotton have been increased to pay farmers for their hard work.

Subsidy was being provided by the government on agriculture tools, machinery and fertilizers. He said that all the stakeholders have to work together to achieve the cotton production target for the stability of the country’s economy.

Governor said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always taken practical steps for the uplift of agriculture and education sectors after coming to power because the prosperous farmer is the guarantor of the country’s development and prosperity.

Mr Baligh asked the agriculture department and the companies associated with the agriculture sector to convince farmers towards modern methods of cultivation and provide timely awareness in this regard so that we could get better production of our crops like other countries of the world are developing in the agriculture sector.

150 stalls were set up by agricultural companies and various departments in Kisan Mela. Governor Punjab inspected the stalls of agricultural companies and appreciated their services for the development of agriculture and support to farmers.

He congratulated the organizers for the successful organization of the fair. Governor Punjab also distributed shields at the end of the ceremony.

Cotton agriculture sector Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman economic stability cotton output

