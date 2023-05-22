AVN 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
May 22, 2023
PPP decides to strengthen party at grass-roots level

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 07:06am
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Peshawar Division has decided strengthening of the party at gross-root level in the region to start a mass contact campaign and directed the office bearers and workers to begin preparations for general elections.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with Divisional President, Liaquat Shabab in the chair here on Sunday. Besides, City President, Zulfiqar Afghani and general secretary Zulfiqar Awan, general secretary district Peshawar, Khalid Khan Achar, Hazrat Wali, Shah Rehman Shinwari and Jangraiz Mohmand, other party leaders and workers also attended.

The participants of the meeting decided the activation workers, particularly disgruntled one and bringing of ideological and sincere workers of the party into the forefront. The meeting also decided addressing of the grievances of disgruntled workers while the task to bring ideological workers was given to district leadership.

The divisional president directed the completion of the organizational matters of all tiers from district, tehsil, constituency, union council and wards to neighborhood council levels as soon as possible.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Divisional President, Liaquat Shabab and others commended the role of the ideological workers from Peshawar division. He urged all ideological party workers to play their due role in organizing, activation and strengthening of the party.

He said a mass contact campaign to organize party workers in all districts of the division would begin soon and no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

