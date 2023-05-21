AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Five IHC judges meet CJP

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
ISLAMABAD: Amid the tension between the federal government and the superior courts of the country over the election fiasco, five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, sources said.

The sources shared with Business Recorder that the meeting, held in the Supreme Court, extended for more than three hours. They further said Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz were not present in the meeting.

Presently, there are eight judges in IHC, including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, members of a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on May 10 had released their verdict rejecting the petition seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Tyrian White case. However, the judgment uploaded on the IHC website was deleted soon.

A larger bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Tahir on 30th March after hearing the arguments had reserved the judgment.

After issuance of the verdict by the two judges, the IHC spokesperson issued a press release, which stated; “It is clarified for information that Writ Petition No.3061/2022 (Muhammad Said Vs Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi) was reserved on 30.03.2023 and “Today (Wednesday), without the announcement of judgment or issuance of cause list for announcement or otherwise intimation to parties and their counsel and without sign of third Member (Chief Justice), the opinion of two judges was uploaded along with office notes, which does not constitute judgment of the Court and is against the rules and the norms.”

Sajid Mahmood had filed a petition in the IHC claiming that although Imran made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections.

