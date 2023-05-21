AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Alleged audio leak: IK urges US lawmaker to raise voice in his favour

INP Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) — AFP or licensors
ISLAMABAD: Another audio clip purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters has come to light.

A purported audio conversation between Imran Khan and US senator has surfaced online in which the PTI chairman can purportedly be heard seeking ‘help’ from Maxian Moore Waters following amid an ongoing crackdown on his party following May 9 riots.

In the alleged conversation, Imran Khan could be heard telling US congresswoman about the removal of his government by ex-army chief Gen Bajwa (retd). The former premier also reportedly asked US politician to make a statement and raise her voice in support of PTI.

“We are going through difficult times in Pakistan right now and my life is also in danger,” he said in alleged audio, claiming that 99% of Pakistan wanted him in power again. He also claimed that economic performance of his government was best in the history of Pakistan.

