Pesticide imports: Electronic endorsement of PSI certifications from tomorrow

KARACHI: The electronic endorsement of Prior-Shipment Inspection (PSI) certifications for pesticide imports will be commenced under the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system by May 22, 2023.

According to the circular PSW/ CDO/ 359, this switch from the manual endorsement of PSI certification to electronic endorsement by the officials of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and issuance of electronic endorsement orders by the DPP through the PSW system aims to enhance efficiency and ensure maximum facilitation.

Under the Import Policy Order 2022, the import of pesticides is subject to PSI Certification by pre-shipment certification companies authorized by the DPP, and before PSW implementation, the issuance of PSI certification and its endorsement involved cumbersome manual procedures.

Collaborating with the DPP and PSI certification companies, the PSW system has automated the manual endorsement process by integrating data exchange. Through Electronic Data Exchange (EDI), PSI certificates can now be shared electronically between the PSI companies and the PSW.

Traders will no longer need to submit physical copies of certifications to the DPP officer. Instead, they are required to associate their PSI reports with a Single Declaration (SD) during the filing process. This digital integration reduces paperwork and simplifies the import documentation process.

Furthermore, the DPP officer will issue endorsement certificates electronically through the PSW system. Traders can access and download these certificates for their records or print them as needed.

To ensure a smooth transition, the PSW has conducted comprehensive training and awareness sessions for traders, the DPP, and the PSI certification companies.

These sessions have equipped participants with the necessary knowledge and understanding of the new system, enabling them to seamlessly adapt to the automated endorsement process.

The circular further stated that after completing the pilot run, it has been announced that the manual endorsement of PSI certifications will be discontinued from May 22, 2023, and from onward, the DPP will only endorse certifications electronically and issue endorsement certificates through the PSW system.

