‘May 9 Mayhem’ Ex-minister Hisham quits PTI

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is facing large-scale exodus in its ranks after the violent incidents of May 9 that erupted following the arrest of its chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI is suffering the most in its former stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where dozens of its ex-lawmakers are “jumping the ship” and the latest was former KP minister Hisham Inamullah.

Hisham Inamullah, the former PTI health minister while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday announced to quit from the party. He said that he could not remain part of that political organization which is showing enmity towards the country.

While various queries of the reporters, Hisham Inamullah said he is very sad over the May 9 incidents. He said he never compromised over principles in politics.

The former PTI minister said that he had joined the PTI because it used to talk of justice. But, he said, he could not betray those who are defending this country.

Hisham was of the view that the institutions which establish law and order in the country have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for this country.

The former PTI minister said that difference of opinion is the hallmark of democracy. To another question, he replied that he has developed an ideological difference with the PTI.

He termed May 9 as the blackest day of Pakistan history. He said after attacks on the GHQ and Jinnah House, it would be a disgrace if he stays in the PTI. Replying to a question of a reporter, Hisham replied he did not take his decision under duress but he was sad over the May 9 incidents.

Hisham Inamullah was elected Member of Provincial Assembly from Lakki Marwat. He served as the provincial health minister in the previous PTI regime. He also remained provincial minister for welfare. He is among many other PTI leaders who have switched loyalty amid political uncertainty.

A day earlier, two former lawmakers from North Waziristan and Orakzai tribal districts on Friday quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over the May 9 and 10 violent protests, especially arson attacks against military and government installations, following the arrest of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former provincial minister and PTI North Waziristan district President Iqbal Wazir and former MNA Jawad Hussain announced their exit from Imran’s party (PTI) in Peshawar and Orakzai, respectively.

Iqbal Wazir, the president PTI from North Waziristan provincial assembly constituency PK-111 and former provincial minister made the announcement during a press conference here at Press Club. He also announced his resignation from the party’s basic membership.

Accompanied by friends, party workers he said that he had always been loyal to the party and remained steadfast to extend full support to the party during tribal, tribulations and even when the PTI government was removed through no confidence.

“We played our role first to protect Imran Khan in Bani Gala and then in Zaman Park Lahore despite facing many hardships. However, the May 9 violent incidents after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan forced me to say goodbye to the party,” he said.

On the other hand, Former MNA Jawad Hussain told reporters in Orakzai tribal district that he remained loyal to Imran Khan as the member of the lower house of parliament and never betrayed him, and even resigned from the National Assembly on his directives.

He said that the violence reported on May 9 and 10 after the arrest of the PTI chief shocked him. “Pakistan’s institutions are ours. Pakistan will be strong only when its institutions are stable and strong,” he said.

