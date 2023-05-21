AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals

Reuters Published 21 May, 2023
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp., the country’s top refiner, said on Friday it is looking to decarbonise its petrochemical feedstocks by introducing bio-naphtha at its crackers.

“To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry,” the company’s Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils.

“It is under research and development at our Faridabad facility in northern India we have kept the used cooking oil pathway open but we’re trying to get it via bio-ethanol,” the company’s executive director of petrochemicals, AS Sahney, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

