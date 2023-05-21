AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures dip

Reuters Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

CHICAGO: ICE Canada canola futures fell on Thursday in a bout of technical selling, with the front-month contract hitting its lowest in more than two years. Canola futures have fallen in six of the past seven sessions.

There has been some hedging-related pressure from commercial traders as farmers that have been holding crops in storage bins since the 2022 harvest sold some of those grains.

July canola dropped $11.20 to settle at $702.90 per tonne while new crop November canola, the most-actively traded contract, dropped $9.90 to $676.00 a tonne. Both contracts found support above the lower-end of their 20-day Bollinger ranges.

The July contract bottomed out at $700.30 a tonne, the lowest on a continuous basis for the front-month contract since Feb. 11, 2021. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 10,510 times.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped 3-3/4 cents to $13.33-1/4 a bushel. Euronext August rapeseed futures gained 1.6%.

soybean ICE canola Chicago Board of Trade

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures dip

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

AGP, Ogra to ascertain GDS claims next week

Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

Read more stories