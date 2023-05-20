Price hike: ICT admin conducts raids

ISLAMABAD: The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, on Friday, conducted price checking raids in different markets and imposed fines against the violators.

The shopkeepers of various markets were fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates, and assistant commissioners. An official said that the administration was ensuring strict adherence to the rate list of food items in markets in order to clamp down on profiteering.

He said stern action was being taken against profiteers in the city, heavy fines were imposed on the offenders on the spot for overcharging.

Following the directions of the deputy commissioner (DC), assistant commissioner Secretariat conducted price checking, inspected the unauthorised use of polythene bags, and overall hygiene in fruit/vegetable, meat/chicken, dairy shops, general stores etc. The AC closed two shops and imposed fines as well as arrested shopkeepers under food and safety laws.

