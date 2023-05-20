AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

‘Realistic’ tax target

Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The budget is just around the corner, which makes this the time when the finance ministry is flooded with proposals from other ministries as well as trade and tax bodies.

And even though its hands are pretty tied this year, considering we’re in the thick of an IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme and also on the brink of default, it must still give special attention to the tax target and how FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) will go about achieving it.

As such, the proposal from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), which calls for a “realistic” tax target, use of stock market data to document new taxpayers, simplification of the withholding tax regime, and reduction of the ‘future sales tax’ deserve special attention.

It sounds simple enough, but there is a very strong case for abandoning the ministry’s usual way of setting the tax revenue collection target and indeed making it more “realistic”.

The biggest problem which has gone completely unaddressed so far is that the tax target is set arbitrarily, mostly to suit the growth target – which is often set just as subjectively – instead of basing it on the fundamental resource position of the real economy. And as each fiscal year progresses and the collection falls behind the target, the government is left with no option but to increase the burden on existing taxpayers. And this cycle goes on and on.

PBC brings together some of the biggest and brightest businesses in the country, including multinationals, who can give a much more quantified breakdown of the burden on businesses of the combined pressures of a continuously weakening rupee and a very skewed and unfair tax structure than the finance ministry, so its suggestions merit very careful consideration.

Granted, the government has very little independence, especially when the Fund is being extremely strict about its “upfront conditions”, and there’s still a very fine line to walk before the 9th review of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) can be cleared. But since taxes and subsidies are at the heart of the paralysis that has kept the bailout programme from progressing, causing severe damage to the economy and the people, there is a good case for reforming the entire tax system and structure to improve overall revenue collection and impress the IMF enough to squeeze a little more elbow room in policymaking.

The argument that FBR needs significant improvements in its structure, resources and technology to be able to set practical targets goes back many years. Yet each year it is given a random number and expected to go after it blindly; and each time it falls short of it.

Perhaps now, when the situation is so precarious that the slightest misstep could run us afoul of the IMF and push us over the edge into sovereign default, the government will be forced to make it more efficient. It must seriously consider ideas to set different rates for existing and new taxpayers and PBC’s recommendation that timelines should be specified for the applicability of super tax, since mere levy amounts to simply increasing the corporate tax rate and rendering more businesses uncompetitive.

These are good, workable ideas that should be followed through. Yet if the past is any guide they will most likely be brushed under the carpet as the finance ministry stubbornly sticks to its old tried and failed practices, even at the cost of putting additional strain on the problematic relationship with the IMF. Eventually, though, FBR will have to be reformed. And since it is going to be a long process, the sooner it starts the better for everybody.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes budget FBR business community EFF revenue collection Pakistan Business Council tax target IMF and Pakistan Economic distress budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

‘Realistic’ tax target

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories