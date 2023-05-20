Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,599.19
High: 41,628.78
Low: 41,354.33
Net Change: 157.11
Volume (000): 54,445
Value (000): 2,633,147
Makt Cap (000) 1,484,929,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,552.16
NET CH (+) 54.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,286.98
NET CH (+) 25.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,744.03
NET CH (-) 5.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,402.49
NET CH (-) 11.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,821.88
NET CH (+) 36.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,755.84
NET CH (-) 2.76
------------------------------------
As on: 19-May-2023
====================================
