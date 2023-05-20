KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,599.19 High: 41,628.78 Low: 41,354.33 Net Change: 157.11 Volume (000): 54,445 Value (000): 2,633,147 Makt Cap (000) 1,484,929,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,552.16 NET CH (+) 54.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,286.98 NET CH (+) 25.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,744.03 NET CH (-) 5.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,402.49 NET CH (-) 11.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,821.88 NET CH (+) 36.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,755.84 NET CH (-) 2.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-May-2023 ====================================

