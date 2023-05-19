White House says 'real differences' as talks to avoid debt default struggle

WASHINGTON: Significant differences remain between congressional Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's team in negotiations to avert a catastrophic US debt default, the White House said Friday.

"There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and talks will be difficult, a White House official said in a statement, adding: "the President's team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate."