Bailable arrest warrants for Swati issued

Fazal Sher Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Thursday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati’s exemption plea and issued bailable arrest warrants for him in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet.

Special judge central Azam Khan, while hearing the case, issued bailable arrest warrants and directed Swati to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000 as well as summoned him on May 30 for indictment.

Swati’s lawyer Sohail Khan and prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court. At the start of the hearing, Swati’s counsel filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance before it.

The defence counsel told the court that the PTI leaders are getting arrested outside the court. Swati was scheduled to appear Thursday but he is currently present at Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Azam Swati could not be contacted since 8pm on May 17. Police had reached Zaman Park Wednesday evening. Azam Swati is residing in Zaman Park along with Imran Khan,” he added.

