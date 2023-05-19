AVN 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 46.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
HUBC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.16%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.84%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,358 Increased By 5.6 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,457 Increased By 15.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,756 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO market structure firms

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The market structure for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) strengthened in Asia on Thursday, while inventories at key trading hub Singapore extended declines and maintained near a six-month low.

The front-month timespread for 0.5% VLSFO widened to a backwardation of $10.95 a tonne at the Asia close (0830 GMT), compared with $8 a tonne in the previous day.

Market sources said that this was not fundamentally driven as demand remained average, while supplies to East of Suez did not tighten significantly.

Demand for bunkers has trended steady to poorer week-on-week, with delivered premiums for 0.5% VLSFO sliding to a range of mid $10s to low $20s over Singapore cargo quotes, traders said this week.

Meanwhile, the cargo cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO closed at $11.75 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Thursday, while front-month margin was at a premium of $11.94 a barrel at 0830 GMT. High sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was little changed, with spot 380-cst HSFO cash premium stable at $5.25 a tonne, though front-month margin climbed to a discount of $7.31 a barrel.

Fuel Oil Singapore VLSFO sulphur fuel oil

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO market structure firms

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories