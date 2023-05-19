AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TRG 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.94%)
UNITY 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,355 Increased By 2.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,454 Increased By 12.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,752 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (May 18, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (May 18, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 17-05-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees KCA spot rates Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rates

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories