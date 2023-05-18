AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey’s net FX reserves hit 21-year low of $2.3bn before vote

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 07:39pm
Follow us

ANKARA: The Turkish central bank’s net international reserves dropped some $4.45 billion to a 21-year low of $2.33 billion in the week to May 12, as forex demand surged ahead of elections, official data showed on Thursday.

The bank’s total gross reserves plunged $9 billion in the same week to $105.13 billion, the lowest since July 2022. Bankers and analysts said this underlined authorities’ efforts to stabilise the lira currency.

Forex demand had reached historical highs in the week ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, reflecting concerns among companies and individuals that the lira would weaken afterwards, bankers said.

The net forex reserves were at their lowest level since Feb. 2002, after declining in recent years due to costly market interventions and other efforts to cool forex demand.

The net FX reserves have fallen $25.22 billion since the end of 2022. They were last in negative territory in early 2002, a year before Tayyip Erdogan - now facing a presidential runoff on May 28 - was first elected to lead Turkey, then as prime minister.

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 19.5389.

The net forex reserves are in deeply negative territory once outstanding swaps, which stood at $36.86 billion on Wednesday, are deducted.

The lira lost some 30% of its value against the dollar last year and 44% in 2021 due to a series of interest rate cuts that are part of Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies, which prioritise growth, exports and investments.

The data is a very strong indication that the lira is being supported by Turkey’s central bank (CBRT), said Piotr Matys, senior forex analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

“This incentive is likely to prevail until Turks cast their votes in the second round of presidential elections on May 28,” he said, referring to a runoff between Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

But if Erdogan is re-elected, “investors may start asking themselves whether the CBRT will allow the lira to trade freely, which would most likely result in its sharp depreciation if real interest rates are left deep in negative territory,” Matys said.

The drop in gross reserves, which include gold and forex, has reached $23.6 billion this year as the central bank relaunched gold sales.

Gold reserves have declined some $9 billion to $44.3 billion since the end of March as the central bank sold its reserves to meet domestic demand after gold imports were restricted.

Turkish central bank Turkish economy Turkish GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey’s net FX reserves hit 21-year low of $2.3bn before vote

Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Read more stories