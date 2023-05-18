AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese, Indian climbers die during separate Everest expeditions

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 06:15pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

KATHMANDU: A Chinese climber died en route to the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday while a 59-year-old Indian woman was evacuated from base camp suffering an unspecified illness and died on her way to hospital, a government official and hiking companies said.

Bigyan Koirala, an official at the Department of Tourism, said the climbers died in separate incidents. Details were not available.

Lakpa Sherpa, a senior official of the 8K Expeditions company, said the Chinese national died in the so-called “death zone” of Everest above 8,000 metres (26,246 feet) during a push for the 8,849-metre summit.

“We have only received the information about the death but details are yet to come,” Lakpa told Reuters.

Suzanne Leopoldina Jesus, from the Indian state of Maharashtra, was taken ill at the base camp and died after being evacuated to Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, Tendi Sherpa of the Glacier Himalaya hiking company which organised her expedition, said.

Top climbers Naila, Shehroze summit Annapurna-I

“Her body has already been flown to a hospital in Kathmandu,” he told Reuters.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, has issued 478 climbing permits for Everest during the current season ending this month.

Eight climbers, including the Chinese and Indian nationals, have died on Mount Everest during the current season which started in March.

Everest has been climbed more than 11,000 times since it was first scaled in 1953 and at least 320 climbers have died on the mountain.

A Nepali sherpa climbed Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday when a British mountaineer made his 17th ascent, the most by a foreigner.

Mount Everest Indian climber Pakistani top climber Chinese climber

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese, Indian climbers die during separate Everest expeditions

We are facing reign of terror, says Imran Khan on crackdown

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Read more stories