AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,525 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,851 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Bairstow expresses sympathy for Foakes after being dropped

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

Jonny Bairstow said he feels sympathy towards fellow wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after he was left out of the England test squad for the Ashes warm-up against Ireland.

Foakes was dropped to accommodate stumper-batsman Bairstow, who scored six centuries in 2022 before suffering a leg injury in September that kept him out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

In Bairstow’s absence, Foakes established himself as first choice behind the stumps under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes during the team’s streak of 10 victories in 12 tests.

“I’ve been in that same position previously around getting dropped so I’ve got a huge amount of sympathy for Ben (Foakes) and for anyone really who gets dropped,” Bairstow, who last kept wicket for England in a test in 2021, told the BBC on Wednesday.

“He’ll be back I’m sure because in the last 12 months he’s been a big part of what we’ve been about, he’s been a big part of the group.

“It’s never an easy decision and never a position you want to be in.” Former captain Michael Atherton supported the England board’s decision to pick Bairstow over Foakes.

Bairstow to return from injury for Yorkshire ahead of Ashes

“My own view is that Bairstow is more likely to help England win a match with bat than lose it with gloves. He would be my choice,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times newspaper.

“It is not hard to imagine the destruction he might cause, coming in at number seven against an old ball and a tiring attack.”

England will face Ireland at Lord’s on June 1 before the five-test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

Ashes series Brendon McCullum Jonny Bairstow Twenty20 World Cup in Australia Michael Atherton Foakes

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Bairstow expresses sympathy for Foakes after being dropped

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories