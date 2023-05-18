AVN 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -7.34 (-11.88%)
BAFL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.66%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
EPCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.83%)
PPL 59.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 41.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.25%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,199 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,438 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.72%)
KSE100 41,654 Decreased By -179.6 (-0.43%)
KSE30 14,844 Decreased By -99.9 (-0.67%)
Australian shares end higher on Wall St strength, rate-hike pause bets

Reuters Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 12:45pm
Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, tracking strong overnight gains on Wall Street, while an unexpected dip in the country’s employment for April reinforced bets of a pause in rate hikes by the central bank at its meeting next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5% to close at 7,236.80 points.

The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Wednesday. Employment unexpectedly dipped in April, and the jobless rate also ticked up in a sign the red-hot labour market might be cooling, bolstering the case for a pause in rate hikes next month, Australian Bureau of Statistics’ data showed on Thursday.

“It has been a second softer day of economic data, showing the labour market is cooling. This does not mean that there won’t be more rate hikes coming potentially in July or August, but at least for the short term, data that came out does reduce some of the risks of RBA raising rates again,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG Australia.

Meanwhile, US stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, fuelled by optimism over a potential deal on the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.

In Sydney, miners finished 1.2% higher. Nufarm Ltd was the top gainer on the benchmark after rising 14.2% on higher half-year profit.

Australian shares extend losses on renewed rate-hike jitters

Technology stocks advanced 2.9%, tracking gains from US tech-heavy Nasdaq. Xero Ltd rose 8.9% to hit a one-year high after posting strong annual earnings.

Among individual stocks, Beach Energy Ltd fell 4.3% after it warned of delays in constructing the Waitsia Gas plant.

Heavyweight financials sub-index gained 0.7%, with so-called ‘big four’ banks up between 0.2% and 0.9% Gold stocks inched 1.1% lower as US debt-ceiling talks chipped away at the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Newcrest Mining lost 1%. New Zealand announced a worse-than-forecast budget deficit as a slowing economy and a lower tax take hit at its coffers.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2%, to close at 11,976.08.

