AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.83%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.09%)
KSE100 41,847 Increased By 12.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,938 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.04%)
Spot gold may bounce into $1,992-$2,003 range

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 09:45am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may bounce into a range of $1,992-$2,003 per ounce as it has found support at $1,975.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a downward wave c from $2,047.99.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of $1,929-$1,947, as suggested by a wedge.

However, the support at $1,975 looks strong enough to stop this wave for one or two days and trigger a bounce.

The bounce could be a pullback towards the wedge.

Spot gold may fall towards $1,975

A break below $1,975 could open the way towards the $1,947-$1,964 range.

On the daily chart, a deep correction is extending towards a range of $1,939 to $1,963, as pointed by a rising trendline.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,613.60 indicates a lower target zone from $1,843 to $1,897.

Gold Spot gold bullion LME gold

