KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,367 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,856 tonnes of import cargo and 39,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,856 comprised of 41,638 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 41,218 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 39,511 tonnes comprised of 36,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 101 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,006 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5880 containers comprising of 2809 containers import and 3071 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 899 of 20’s and 836 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 119 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 612 of 20’s and 861 of 40’s loaded containers while 107 of 20’s and 315 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 02 ships namely, Ren Jain 25, MT Lahore & Ever Uranus have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely MT Shalamar, Grace Bridge, Clean Sanctuary and Devashree have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, DM Dragon and TormThyra left the Port on Wednesday morning & three more ships, Maersk Sentosa, YM Saturn and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on 17th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 88,075tones, comprising 70,701 tones imports Cargo and 17,374 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,360 Containers (2,338 TEUs Imports and 1,022 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, EM Astoria, EaslineZhangjigang and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and EETL respectively on 17th May and another Container ship, CMA CGM Butterfly is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

