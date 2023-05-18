AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 Mayhem: Violence inciters will be tried under laws: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the perpetrators, abettors, and inciters of violence on May 9 will be tried under relevant civil and military laws.

Addressing a news conference, she assured no injustice would be done to anyone. She further stressed that there were clear directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that no injustice should be done to anyone, however, those culprits would not be spared against whom evidence was found. She further maintained that evidence had been collected against them.

The minister said those involved in ransacking or attacking the civilian institutes or installations would be tried under the relevant civil laws while those involved in attacking the military installations would be tried by military courts.

Criticizing Imran Khan, she said he was the “mastermind” of all that mayhem who destabilised the country with his poor policies during his tenure, disrupted the entire social fabric through polarization, and that day, he was “instigating violence and hatred”.

Aurangzeb said “the nation today stands at a decisive juncture where political instability is fomenting economic instability and we have to say no to politics of violence, hatred, and polarization.”

She said the media and civil society must differentiate politics and violence and “say no to 9 May” should be everyone’s slogan.

Recalling the incidents of 9 May, the minister said it was an open war against the country the way violent PTI workers attacked memorials of our heroes and the historic building of Radio Pakistan, the voice that announced the creation of our country.

She said PTI had challenged the writ of the state and it was the government’s duty to give justice to the students whose schools were burned, to the patients who were dragged out of hospitals and ambulances and the families of martyrs whose feelings were hurt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Marriyum Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif May 9 attack civil and military laws

Comments

1000 characters

May 9 Mayhem: Violence inciters will be tried under laws: Marriyum

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories