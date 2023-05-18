PM Youth Skill Development Programme: SSUET, NVTTC offer training to students in seven trades

KARACHI: In pursuit of Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Batch IV), Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is offering free high-end oriented professional training for male and female students in seven trades included Mobile Application Development Android, Internet of Things (IoT) System Development and Applications, Digital Forensic & Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Game Development, Network Administrator and Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning; Deep Learning; Communication).

Sir Syed University has been selected successively for the 4th batch of students under the PM Youth Skill Development Programme for its remarkable performance and academic and vocational excellence.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said: “Economic development can take place by promoting vocational training for the youth, especially those who are unable to get higher educations. Sir Syed University is always ready for doing projects in collaboration with the government and private sector institutions, and the university has developed a good linkage with the industry. We are in a better position to provide internship and employment opportunities in diverse fields to students through our partner organisations.”

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that SSUET has become a valued partner of NAVTTC. It is for the first time that the government has launched free Hi-Tech courses for students to increase their chances of employment. The time now demands us to focus on updating with the modern trends. Students are the country’s asset and are the main source to enhance the resources of the country.

Project Director, Dr Tahir Fattani said that enrolling in these courses can significantly benefit Pakistan in the face of economic and climate challenges. These courses promote economic growth by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

They equip individuals with cutting-edge technology skills to address Pakistan's challenges, adapt to climate change, ensure cyber security, and protect data. Additionally, these courses open up global opportunities, contribute to sustainable development, and build a skilled workforce capable of overcoming economic and climate challenges effectively.

Programme Manager, Noman Ali Khan, informed that around 10,250 candidates applied for the above-mentioned seven courses.

