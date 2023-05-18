Majority of hypertension carriers unaware of disease: experts

LAHORE: Terming the hypertension as a silent killer and mother of all major diseases, health professionals said majority of people who were suffering from the disease were unaware of its disastrous impacts on their bodies, families and entire society.

Speaking at a seminar at the Lahore General Hospital, experts said around 70-percent of people were unaware about the disease, which led to heart attack or kidney disease.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said the rate of high blood pressure in Pakistan was very high, as the people don’t adopt healthy lifestyle. In our country, the blood pressure rate in women is increasing as compared to men, he said, adding: “Among the causes of blood pressure, the culture of the environment is a major influence on the natural tendencies of the human being and the state of cleanliness. But if the surrounding environment of a person is improved, there is moderation and balance in his affairs, his physical and bodily system also continues to work.”

Prof. of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal and Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq said that a person's psychological state, thoughts and feelings etc. also have a great impact on his physical health. For example, people who get angry and irritable even on small matters or they are short tempered, their blood pressure also increases. The only way to avoid this situation is to simplify our daily life activities, use more fruits, vegetables and pulses, and avoid fat, salt and spices.

The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram urged the people to adopt healthy lifestyle to lead a happy and prosperous life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023