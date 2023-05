HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with a steep loss Wednesday as investors keep a nervous watch on US talks to avert a debt default, with lawmakers making slow progress.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.09 percent, or 417.68 points, to 19,560.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.21 percent, or 6.76 points, to 3,284.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.33 percent, or 6.57 points, to 2,025.95.