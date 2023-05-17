AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HR recruitment in higher education institutions: Body formed to review pay scale to attract top-quality professionals

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, on Tuesday, established a special task force to review the pay scale system for human resource (HR) recruitment in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The purpose of this task force is to develop an improved pay scale system that will attract and retain top-quality HR in the field of HEIs, said Ahsan Iqbal.

He added that recruiting and retaining top talent in the higher education sector is key to developing a knowledge economy.

The minister further stated that in today’s era of disruption and innovation, tertiary education plays a pivotal role in driving technology transfer and socio-economic uplift, said the minister, who believes that highly trained HR personnel are a vital component of the innovative ecosystem, contributing to paradigm shifts within the sector.

He added that the establishment of the special task force signifies the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the higher education sector in Pakistan. By enhancing the pay scale system, Pakistan aims to nurture an environment that rewards excellence and innovation in research and academia, he added.

The post-globalisation era, characterised by rapid growth, the rise of digital technologies, global value chains, and increased mobility of human resources, has impacted economies worldwide, including the higher education sector, he said and added that to maintain competitiveness in the global academic and research landscape and enhance the global positioning of Pakistan’s higher education sector, it is essential to have competent and highly capable faculty and staff. Regrettably, the current pay scales offered in public sector universities in Pakistan fail to meet expectations.

The introduction of new competitive, performance and market-based pay scales should help attract and retain the best resources, enabling Pakistan to lead in research and academia.

The minister said that currently, the higher education sector in Pakistan lacks standardised pay scales, with institutions following either the Basic Pay Scale (BPS) or their own pay scales. Universities that adhere to the BPS are not consistently implementing the pay and allowances prescribed by the respective government. Instead, they are practicing modified versions of the BPS, with new or existing allowances above the prescribed rates, he added.

These variations in the BPS scales across universities have created salary discrepancies, resulting in demotivation, dissatisfaction, and conflicts among faculty and staff.

Furthermore, this situation has negatively impacted the quality of education and research in the country. Departing from the BPS has also raised audit objections, and numerous audit paras are currently under consideration in the PAC meetings.

Implementing a new pay scale system will address these disparities and promote a fair and just compensation system for universities and HEIs. The new pay scale will be equitable, transparent, and reflective of market rates, while providing performance-based incentives and rewards for top performers.

In addition to resolving salary-related conflicts among faculty members and staff, this effort aims to achieve the following steps which include standardisation of the salary system across universities by eliminating variances; Prevention of brain drain by retaining talented faculty and staff members through market-based compensation packages, as many are currently leaving public sector universities in Pakistan in search of better opportunities; attraction of the best human talent from both local and global job markets to universities and to ensure the provision of quality faculty in remote and under-developed area universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal Higher education institutions Pakistan’s higher education sector HR recruitment

Comments

1000 characters

HR recruitment in higher education institutions: Body formed to review pay scale to attract top-quality professionals

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories