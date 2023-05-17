AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Charged appropriate accounts’ of last 10 years: PAC chairman to move resolution in NA for appearance of SC Registrar

Wasim Iqbal Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman would move a resolution in the National Assembly for the appearance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Registrar in charged appropriate accounts of the last 10 years (2010-11-2020-21) in case he (the registrar) would not come in the next meeting.

The committee chaired by Noor Alam Khan could not examine the audit of the apex court because of the non-appearance of the Supreme Court Registrar in the meeting.

The committee received a letter from the apex court, saying the matter pertaining to the audit was sub-judice.

The chairman committee said three well-known lawyers would be consulted on whether the accounts of the Supreme Court could be audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) as the court’s expenditure was budgeted annually.

The committee also sought the views of AGP Mansoor Usman Awan who explained that all court fees were deposited into the consolidated account of the government; however, the charged federal grants could be examined in the PAC.

The AGP contended that there were no serious audit objections found in 95 audit paras during SC audit, therefore, the committee of the AGP did not print any audit para. The chairman committee urged the AGP to bring all the audit paras in the next meeting for the review of committee members.

The officials of the AGP further apprised the committee that the State Bank of Pakistan was not responding to some 16 audit observations on the dam fund account established by former chief justice SC Saqib Nisar.

Giving reference to a decision taken by former justice Saqib Nisar at the time of the establishment of the dam fund, the audit official said the central bank was giving reference of a judgement on the subject of the audit passed at that time. The chairman committee sought the opinion of the attorney general of Pakistan.

The committee also asked the AGP to provide a complete list of salaries, perks and privileges and other facilities of the SC’s judges, the president of Pakistan, the prime minister, federal ministers, parliamentarians, and federal secretaries.

Earlier, the AGP official submitted gross salaries of the high-level public office holders. President’s gross salary per month is Rs896,550; Prime Minister draws Rs215,740; federal ministers Rs328,125; parliamentarians Rs188,000, Chief Justice Supreme Court Rs1.57 million, the judges of Supreme Court Rs1.47 million and the federal secretaries’ gross salary is Rs591,475.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC SBP Public Accounts Committee Audit Supreme Court of Pakistan AGP Noor Alam Khan Mansoor Usman Awan SC registrar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Charged appropriate accounts’ of last 10 years: PAC chairman to move resolution in NA for appearance of SC Registrar

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories