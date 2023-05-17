CFO Conference 2023: Message from Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to share with you that the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is all set to host the CFO Conference 2023 and Professional Excellence Awards. This two-fold event is set to take place on May 15-16 in Karachi and on May 18 in Lahore, and promises to be a grand celebration of professional excellence and achievement.

The theme for this year's conference, "Resilient CFO - Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow," highlights the critical role of finance and business leaders in demonstrating essential qualities during times of adversity.

In particular, visionary, agile, innovative, digitally adept, performance-driven, sustainability-focused, and talent-and-value curating skills are deemed necessary in today's rapidly changing landscape.

It is imperative that professionals equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle these challenges head-on, and this conference aims to provide a platform for learning, growth, and development. We hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your skill set and learn from some of the most accomplished leaders in the industry.

In addition to the CFO Conference 2023, I am also delighted to know that ICAP is also hosting the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) as part of its commitment in recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions of its members in business and industry. This initiative is a testament to the ICAP's unwavering dedication of promoting excellence and innovation within the profession. The PEA is a prestigious award that celebrates the exceptional performance, value addition, and accomplishments of ICAP members in their respective organizations.

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Mr. M. Ali Latif, President ICAP, Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman PAIB Committee, the esteemed members of the PAIB Committee, and the ICAP management for their efforts in organizing this year's CFO Conference 2023.

This conference promises to be an exceptional event that brings together a diverse group of guests, keynote speakers, panelists, and participants. I am confident that it will be an outstanding opportunity for attendees to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and gain new insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the finance and business industry today.

