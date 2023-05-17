UNICEF, WASA join hands to carry out 2 projects

LAHORE: UNICEF and WASA Lahore have joined hands to carry out two mega projects for supplying clean water to the low-income areas of the provincial metropolis at a cost of over Rs68 million.

In the areas of Sanda Kalan and Gwalmandi, WASA Lahore will lay a new water supply line with the cooperation of UNICEF. In Gwalmandi area, 13500 feet pipeline will be laid while 11650 feet pipeline will be laid in Sanda Kalan area.

Sabahat Umbreen from UNICEF said that these projects would be started with Rs33 million in Sanda Kalan and Rs35 million in Gwalmandi area.

MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed said that this project would be completed in 2 to 3 months. The installation of this project would benefit more than 24,000 people in Sanda Kalan and Gwalmandi. The MD Wasa further said that UNICEF support to WASA Lahore was commendable. This project would help WASA Lahore to further improve its clean water delivery system.

Sabahat Umbreen from UNICEF said that UNICEF would continue to provide economic and technical support to WASA Lahore. While another new pipeline was being implemented in Panj Pir Shadipura area with a financial assistance of Rs20 million.

