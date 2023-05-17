PML-Q to hold rallies in support of army from today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Tuesday announced to hold rallies in all major cities of the country to express solidarity with Pakistan Army and other state institutions.

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Chaudhry Salik Hussain. The meeting slammed the attack on military installations.

The first rally will be held in Lahore on May 17, followed by rallies in Quetta (May 18), Karachi (May 19), Peshawar (May 20), Islamabad (May 21) and Gilgit on May 22.

Salik Hussain said that attacks on national security institutions were intolerable. The PML-Q will play a significant role in the development and stability of the country, he added.

